regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

CRISPR bacon: Gene editing could help supply high-quality pork and eliminate pig castration

thesegene editedpigsareresistanttooneoftheworldsmostcostlyanimaldiseasesprrsvirus creditnorrierussell
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

It was in June 2019 that the birth of a specific batch of gene-edited piglets was announced to the world. It was a significant step in the quest to achieve commercial production of male pigs that never reach adolescence, and therefore do not need castration to prevent boar taint.

This particular gene edit relates to stopping expression of a gene that triggers the release of hormones necessary for sexual maturation. The gene, called KISS1, is expressed in the pig’s pituitary gland during puberty, and triggers certain cells to mature and begin producing hormones, which propel puberty forward as the animal grows older.

The genetic basis for the hormones that relate to growth and maturation in humans has already been studied extensively, notes Tad Sonstegard, who leads the piglet research and is chief executive and scientific officer at Acceligen, Recombinetics’ agriculture division.

Related article:  'More versatile and less error prone' SATI gene editing could eventually replace CRISPR

To achieve commercial production of male pigs that do not reach adolescence (and therefore do not have boar taint), male pigs obviously need to receive the gene edit from their parents. However, because the parent nucleus stock would also have this gene edit and therefore would stay preadolescent themselves, an effective and efficient way must be found to make both male and female parent stock fertile.

The strategy that will be used here involves supplying an analog of KISS1 to the pigs.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend