regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Plaintiffs attorneys in glyphosate-cancer suit plead guilty to $200 million extortion plot

| June 22, 2020
Monsanto in Another Huge Lawsuit for Lying About Roundup Cancer Link
Credit: Dr. Leonard Coldwell
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

According to the [Virginia] Department of Justice, 38-year-old Timothy Litzenburg, of Charlottesville, and 41-year-old Daniel Kincheloe, of Glen Allen, each pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort in the Western District of Virginia.

They both admitted their roles in the extortion scheme, which the Justice Department says threatened to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if their demands for a $200 million payment disguised as a purported “consulting agreement” were not met.

“This is a case where two attorneys blew well past the line of aggressive advocacy and crossed deep into the territory of illegal extortion, in a brazen attempt to enrich themselves by extracting millions of dollars from a multinational company,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Related article:  Pesticides and Food: It’s not a black or white issue, Part 2: Have pesticides improved?

As part of their guilty pleas, Litzenburg and Kincheloe admitted that around October 2019, Litzenburg approached a company and threatened to make public statements alleging that the company had significant civil liability for manufacturing a purportedly harmful chemical used in a common household product used to kill weeds.

Litzenburg and Kincheloe also admitted that after describing the possibility of damaging lawsuits against the company, Litzenburg proposed that he and Kincheloe enter into a “consulting arrangement” with the company to create a conflict of interest that would stop them from representing their clients in litigation against the company.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend