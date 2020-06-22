regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Video: Race protests did not lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases

| June 22, 2020
ezezlqzucamgrgb
Credit: Los Angeles Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Looking at raw data and simply saying that Coronavirus cases in the USA are “rising” just because the “number of cases” on a specific day was higher than the day before, may be very confusing for the public.

The number of cases may vary widely based on the number of tests being done every day, and a higher number of cases may be the result of more coronavirus tests.

Many media platforms keep warning or even confirming that the cases of COVID-19 have been rising in the USA over the past weeks following the start of the “Black Lives Matter” protests, that the protests maybe spreading the virus and may even cause a second wave.

This video takes a more reasonable and scientific approach to analyze the data of the number of cases during the weeks before and after the “Black Lives Matter” protests, to try and find out if there has been any statistically “significant difference” between the number of cases before and after the protests.

Related article:  How a rare bird and the coronavirus remind us that our safety depends on science—not wishful thinking

The video also tells us if the risk of contacting Coronavirus was higher or lower in the 2 weeks following the start of the protests. Let us know your comments and feedback.

Dr. Wessam Atif is a medical doctor and a published public health action researcher. Dr. Atif focuses on qualitative research in Public Health, Sanitation, Hygiene Education and Healthy public policy to support governments and policymakers of developing countries to achieve better public health goals. He is studying his MPH at the University of Manchester. Recently, Dr. Atif has cooperated with the World Health Organization as a technical consultant to develop risk-based hygiene & sanitation inspection systems in the Western Pacific Region. Find him on Linkedin

Watch the video here

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend