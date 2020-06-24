regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
$8-10 billion settlement in thousands of Bayer glyphosate lawsuits ‘imminent’

| | June 24, 2020
fbc f c a f fe ap
Credit: Haven Daley, Associated Press
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Biotech giant Bayer is expected to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer the week of June 22, sources close to the negotiations have said. Please read Is glyphosate (Roundup) dangerous? to learn more about the litigation and controversy surrounding the herbicide.

— Editor

******

German business daily Handelsblatt earlier on [June 23] reported a deal was imminent, with Bayer pledging $8-$10 billion to settle the claims, including a $2 billion buffer for future cases.

After more than a year of talks, however, some details and the overall amount of the settlement have yet to be finalized, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Related article:  What do the latest studies say about IARC's lone conclusion that glyphosate could cause cancer? Faulty memories, statistical bias undermine conclusion

The company’s supervisory board was due to discuss and vote on the settlement in the coming days, Handelsblatt cited company and negotiating partner sources as saying.

Read the original post

