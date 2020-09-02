Viewpoint: US farm productivity shows Europe why rejecting biotech crops was a mistake

Over the past two decades, Europe has decided to go its own way in agricultural policy. While both North and South America and Japan have moved to even more technology-driven modern agriculture, Europe has gone backwards and forbids more and more scientifically proven advances in agriculture.

With the help of genetic engineering, scientists have found a way to reduce the use of traditional pesticides while increasing crop yields. Once again, political distrust of agrotechnical innovations is blocking the way into the future. In this case the GMO Directive of 2001, which forbids practically all genetic engineering for the purposes of useful plants.

Climate change is changing food production, whether we want it or not. Specific genetic changes enable us to develop precise changes in the food sector. The United States, along with Israel, Japan, Argentina and Brazil, leads the world with permissive rules on genetic engineering. This novel technology can improve food safety and food prices for all consumers.

By comparison, the EU rules are 20 years old and not rooted in science, as a growing number of researchers are now explaining.

[Editor’s note: This article was published in German and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

