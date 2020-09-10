regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

California appeals ruling barring Proposition 65 cancer warning for glyphosate

roundup
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra [September 9] filed a notice of appeal in the lawsuit National Association of Wheat Growers, et al. v. Becerra, challenging a decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California barring Proposition 65 warnings for glyphosate-based pesticides. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in many industrial and residential pesticides, including Monsanto Company’s widely-used Roundup products.

As a result of the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC) classification of glyphosate as a known animal carcinogen and probable human carcinogen, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) listed glyphosate as a chemical “known to the State to cause cancer” effective July 7, 2017.

“Today, we’re fighting for the right of Californians to make informed decisions about the products they buy and use,” said Attorney General Becerra. “We won’t let pesticide producers sweep the dangers of cancer-causing pesticides under the rug. Our families are already grappling with an unprecedented public health crisis. The least we can do is help protect them from avoidable health hazards.”

[Editor’s note: Most experts say glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer. Read GLP’s FAQ Is glyphosate (Roundup) dangerous? to learn more.]

Under Proposition 65, OEHHA is required to publish and update a list of chemicals known to the State to cause cancer, as determined by certain “authoritative bodies,” including the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and IARC, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization. After OEHHA filed a notice of intent to list glyphosate as a chemical known to the State to cause cancer, in 2016 Monsanto Company filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the listing. The Superior Court of Fresno County upheld the listing, and the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Appellate District affirmed the ruling.

Related article:  Viewpoint: Mexico's glyphosate weedkiller import restrictions could harm farmers and consumers alike

In 2017, subsequent to the filing of the state court challenge to the listing, Monsanto Company and agricultural industry groups sued the Attorney General in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, arguing that requiring companies to provide a cancer warning for glyphosate under Proposition 65 was inconsistent with the First Amendment. On June 22, 2020, the District Court granted their motion for summary judgment in the case.

In today’s filing, Attorney General Becerra seeks to reverse the District Court’s ruling enjoining public and private enforcement of Proposition 65’s warning requirement for glyphosate. Attorney General Becerra intends to argue that the First Amendment does not bar the State from requiring companies to inform Californians before exposing them to a chemical which an authoritative body, such as IARC, has classified as both an animal carcinogen and a probable human carcinogen. This is precisely the kind of information the voters wanted when they adopted Proposition 65 more than thirty years ago.

Read the original post

 

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

xw hhrcaxr aesd z qnhu

Video: Can drugs be made for viruses that do not exist yet?

[N]ovel coronaviruses seem to be making successful jumps to humans very roughly once per decade — and there’s no reason to think they’ll ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

breastfeeding bed x facebook x

Infographic: We know breastfeeding helps children. Now we know it helps mothers too

When a woman becomes pregnant, her risk of type 2 diabetes increases for the rest of her life, perhaps because ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

biotechnology worker x

Can GMOs rescue threatened plants and crops?

Some scientists and ecologists argue that humans are in the midst of an "extinction crisis" — the sixth wave of ...
food globe x

Are GMOs necessary to feed the world?

Experts estimate that agricultural production needs to roughly double in the coming decades. How can that be achieved? ...
eating gmo corn on the cob x

Are GMOs safe?

In 2015, 15 scientists and activists issued a statement, "No Scientific consensus on GMO safety," in the journal Environmental Sciences ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Screen Shot at PM

Charles Benbrook: Agricultural economist and consultant for the organic industry and anti-biotechnology advocacy groups

Independent scientists rip Benbrook's co-authored commentary in New England Journal calling for reassessment of dangers of all GMO crops and herbicides ...
Screen Shot at PM

ETC Group: ‘Extreme’ biotechnology critic campaigns against synthetic biology and other forms of ‘extreme genetic engineering’

The ETC Group is an international environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Canada whose stated purpose is to monitor "the impact of emerging technologies and ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend