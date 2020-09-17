Trump v Biden: Where do the candidates stand on GMOs and other key food issues?

For the past 40 years, Farm Bureau has asked every presidential candidate to provide responses to issues likely to impact and affect farmers and ranchers and rural communities in the next 4 years. Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have provided their answers.

…

Biotechnology

…. Our future food security will depend on science, technology and innovation to increase efficiency, adapt to droughts and fight plant diseases. Agricultural biotechnology and other new crop development techniques will prove vital. As president, how would you ensure that new traits are reviewed expeditiously, that USDA’s GMO disclosure rules are focused on science, and that solutions from science and technology are harnessed to meet the challenge of feeding a growing world?

Joe Biden (D)

Our country’s agricultural sector features the most productive, innovative farmers and scientists in the world. Undertaking continued investment in innovation and technological advances will allow our farmers and ranchers to remain world leaders in agricultural production, benefitting workers, businesses, consumers, and exporters alike–and our administration commits to supporting the research and technological development necessary to achieve this.

…

Donald Trump (R)

The Trump/Pence Administration oversaw the writing of the regulations to implement the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Act which provides farmers much needed access to ag biotechnology while providing consumers information about the food they eat.

