regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

5 countries the US can learn from in how to address the fast-evolving coronavirus pandemic

new zealand coronavirus response
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media at a press conference ahead of a nationwide lockdown. Credit: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Here is a list of five countries that had some of the best responses to tackling COVID-19.

New Zealand ranks first place when it comes to its COVID-19 response, according to the Global Response Index… As of Sept. 10, the country had reported just 1,401 cases and 22 deaths.

Despite its fragile health care system, Senegal sits in second place for their pandemic response and has had less than 14,000 cases and only 284 deaths.

Director of Senegal’s Health Emergency Operation Center Dr. Abdoulaye Bousso said that the government began developing contingency plans right when the WHO declared the coronavirus an international public health emergency at the end of January.

Iceland was able to tackle COVID-19 without having to implement the type of lockdowns that many European countries had to put in place. The country has reported 2,107 cases and 10 deaths.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 after an Icelandic man returned from Italy. However, a month before the first case, Icelandic hospitals were already testing people arriving from abroad and quarantining anyone who had traveled from a virus hotspot.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

“Preparation is hugely important. It seems to me that in many countries where the response hasn’t gone well, there was maybe not a lot of preparation,” Iceland’s Chief Epidemogologist Þórólfur Guðnason told the Iceland Review.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

usda beef

Video: Breaking the COVID genetic code: How genetic data revealed a secret coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus mutates as it moves through its victims. Infectious particles swabbed from a patient’s nose carry small but distinctive differences ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
gmo corn field x

Do GMO Bt (insect-resistant) crops pose a threat to human health or the environment?

Bt is a bacterium found organically in the soil. It is extremely effective in repelling or killing target insects but ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend