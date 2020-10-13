5 countries the US can learn from in how to address the fast-evolving coronavirus pandemic

Here is a list of five countries that had some of the best responses to tackling COVID-19.

New Zealand ranks first place when it comes to its COVID-19 response, according to the Global Response Index… As of Sept. 10, the country had reported just 1,401 cases and 22 deaths.

Despite its fragile health care system, Senegal sits in second place for their pandemic response and has had less than 14,000 cases and only 284 deaths.

Director of Senegal’s Health Emergency Operation Center Dr. Abdoulaye Bousso said that the government began developing contingency plans right when the WHO declared the coronavirus an international public health emergency at the end of January.

Iceland was able to tackle COVID-19 without having to implement the type of lockdowns that many European countries had to put in place. The country has reported 2,107 cases and 10 deaths.

The country confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 after an Icelandic man returned from Italy. However, a month before the first case, Icelandic hospitals were already testing people arriving from abroad and quarantining anyone who had traveled from a virus hotspot.

“Preparation is hugely important. It seems to me that in many countries where the response hasn’t gone well, there was maybe not a lot of preparation,” Iceland’s Chief Epidemogologist Þórólfur Guðnason told the Iceland Review.

