Del Monte launches GM pineapple with pink flesh and sweeter flavor, 15 years in the making

The rosy pineapple is now available nationwide for purchase online in its own individual box at pinkglowpineapple.com, but it doesn’t come cheap. It’s $49 for one pineapple — a hefty price to pay for one Instagram.
The pricey pineapples are hand-picked in “ultra-limited harvests, uniquely and specially grown by the expert growers,” according to Del Monte, which might explain the price tag.
Aside from tasting sweeter than a regular pineapple, it’s also, obviously, pink instead of yellow. This, according to the FAQ, is thanks to lycopene, a chemical compound also found in tomatoes, watermelon and pink grapefruit.
The arrival of Pinkglow pineapples has been a long time coming. They have been in development since 2005, and in 2016, got the FDA’s stamp of approval. They are all sourced from a single farm in Costa Rica, where they can take up to two years to produce