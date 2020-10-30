regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GMOs coming to Zimbabwe? Agriculture minister says climate change has made farm technology a necessity

| October 30, 2020
gm maize zimbabwe
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

While farmers are gripped with the conservation farming technique that is fronted by [Zimbabwe’s] government and other private organizations through the Intwasa/Pfumvudza scheme, debate on GMOs has started. The Finance and Economic Development Ministry has pushed for the provision of funding so that farmers desist from old agriculture practices.

mthuli ncube
Zimbabwe Minister of Agriculture Mthuli Ncube. Credit: The Kootneeti

In doing so, the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Water went a step further in reaching out to the majority of farming districts to partner with farmers in the adoption of alternative technologies. Ahead of the 2021 budget presentation, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said it was essential to open the debate on GMOs.

“The impact of climatic changes and reliance on old agricultural methods over the years requires us to revisit our technologies with a view of enhancing production and productivity. This includes the necessity of adopting modern alternative technologies including tissue culture as well as further assessments of GMOs.”

Related article:  Video: Biochemist Myles Power dresses down Indian anti-GMO philosopher and 'green revolution' critic Vandana Shiva

The 2021 Budget Strategic Paper put out by Prof Ncube aims to guide the farming community to adapt well to climate change and environmental management.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

“Adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture that integrates agriculture development, climate responsiveness and environmental management will guarantee the country achieve food security and other broader development goals.”

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

ft covidresponseus feature

Video: Viewpoint: The US wrote the global playbook on the coronavirus and then ignored it

A year ago, the United States was regarded as the country best prepared for a pandemic. Our government had spent ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

globalmethanebudget globalcarbonproject cropped x

Infographic: Cows cause climate change? Agriculture scientist says ‘belching bovines’ get too much blame

A recent interview by Caroline Stocks, a UK journalist who writes about food, agriculture and the environment, of air quality ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

organic hillside sweet corn x

Organic v conventional using GMOs: Which is the more sustainable farming?

Many consumers spend more for organic food to avoid genetically modified products in part because they believe that “industrial agriculture” ...
benjamin franklin x

Are most GMO safety studies funded by industry?

The assertion that biotech companies do the research and the government just signs off on it is false ...
gmo corn field x

Do GMO Bt (insect-resistant) crops pose a threat to human health or the environment?

Bt is a bacterium found organically in the soil. It is extremely effective in repelling or killing target insects but ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies for tighter GMO legislation and famously puts out annual "dirty dozen" list of fruits and ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be the prime mover behind the ongoing campaign against agricultural biotechnology at Consumer Reports. He is an ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend