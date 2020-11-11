regulation tracker featured image x

Nigerian farmers excited about growing country’s first GM crop, insect-resistant cowpea

| | November 11, 2020
img
Farmers in Tudun Wada in Kano State have expressed joy at the release of the new Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea, saying it makes farming less expensive compared with the local varieties.

Some of the farmers spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sideline of the Brown Field Day for the demonstration plot of the improved cowpea variety (SAMPEA-20-T) with resistance Pob Borer Insect Maruca Varata on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Malam Khalid Salihu, one of the farmers, said he was happy with the outcome of the new improved variety, pointing out that it is cost effective as it resists insects that destroy the beans.

He said that he spends less planting PBR Cowpea compared to planting the local variety.

Salihu said that, on a hectare of beans, he saves over N20,000 as he only sprays the beans twice unlike the other variety that he sprays up to eight times.

“I am happy with this new beans. It matures early more than the local varieties. In 56 to 70 days one can harvest unlike the local cowpeas that will stay till 90 days.

“I spend less money on buying chemicals to control Pod Borer insect because the GM beans resists the insect,“ he said.

