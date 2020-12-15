Mexico could completely ban glyphosate weedkiller and GM corn by 2024

The [Mexican] National Commission for Regulatory Improvement published a new draft Presidential decree on Wednesday, [December 9], which orders the total elimination of glyphosate no later than January 31, 2024.

“The Secretaries of Environment and Natural Resources, Health, and Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as the National Council of Science and Technology, no later than the first semester of 2023, will promote reforms of the applicable legal systems to avoid use of glyphosate as an active substance in agrochemicals and genetically modified corn in Mexico,” the decree reads

To replace glyphosate, “culturally appropriate” alternatives will be other low toxicity agrochemicals, biological or organic products, agro-ecological practices, or “intensive labor use.” It is also expected that, during the transition period, regulators will issue annual recommendations on the amounts of glyphosate that will be allowed to be imported into the country.

The new decree also addresses transgenic corn, the release of which into the environment in Mexico has been frozen by court order since 2013, but is allowed by the Law on Biosafety of Genetically Modified Organisms, except in special protected areas. It also orders the revocation of authorizations for the use of transgenic corn grain in food, until it is totally replaced, no later than January 31, 2024.

[Editor’s note: This article was originally published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

