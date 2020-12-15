regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Mexico could completely ban glyphosate weedkiller and GM corn by 2024

| | December 15, 2020
Credit: Cristian Laris
Credit: Cristian Laris
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The [Mexican] National Commission for Regulatory Improvement published a new draft Presidential decree on Wednesday, [December 9], which orders the total elimination of glyphosate no later than January 31, 2024.

“The Secretaries of Environment and Natural Resources, Health, and Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as the National Council of Science and Technology, no later than the first semester of 2023, will promote reforms of the applicable legal systems to avoid use of glyphosate as an active substance in agrochemicals and genetically modified corn in Mexico,” the decree reads

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

To replace glyphosate, “culturally appropriate” alternatives will be other low toxicity agrochemicals, biological or organic products, agro-ecological practices, or “intensive labor use.” It is also expected that, during the transition period, regulators will issue annual recommendations on the amounts of glyphosate that will be allowed to be imported into the country.

The new decree also addresses transgenic corn, the release of which into the environment in Mexico has been frozen by court order since 2013, but is allowed by the Law on Biosafety of Genetically Modified Organisms, except in special protected areas. It also orders the revocation of authorizations for the use of transgenic corn grain in food, until it is totally replaced, no later than January 31, 2024.

[Editor’s note: This article was originally published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend