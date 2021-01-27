regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

China makes progress on biotech crop development in race to achieve food self-sufficiency

, | | January 27, 2021
Credit: Jerrold Bennett/Flickr
Credit: Jerrold Bennett/Flickr
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Cultivating secure, stable and advanced seed varieties is key to China’s ongoing efforts to beef up food security, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which ensuring food supplies is crucial to every country.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference last month put the growth of the seed sector and establishment of seed banks high on the nation’s economic agenda for this year.

The conference designated seed protection, research and development as one of eight key economic tasks.

Empowering the seed industry was also listed as a priority in order to improve food security.

Top leaders urged intensified efforts to achieve scientific and technological breakthroughs in seed cultivation, along with the protection and utilization of genetic resources.

Following decades of sustained effort, China has successfully secured food supplies for its population, the world’s biggest. Grain production reached 670 million metric tons last year, a year-on-year increase of 0.9 percent and a record high despite the effect of COVID-19, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Wan Jianmin, vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said superior crop varieties have contributed to more than 45 percent of the total increase in grain production over the past five years.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Cheng said: “Seeds are the foundation of agriculture. They are like the (computer) chip of modern agriculture and are crucially important to a country’s food security.”

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: The evolutionary history of the COVID-19 coronavirus

Infographic: The evolutionary history of the COVID-19 coronavirus

Reuters analysed over 185,000 genome samples from the Global Initiative on Sharing All influenza Data (GISAID), the largest database of ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend