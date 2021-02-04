regulation tracker featured image x

3 new ways CRISPR is revolutionizing biomedicine

| | February 4, 2021
Credit: Vox
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

In this article, we outline three recent studies that have advanced the potential uses of CRISPR in the biomedical field.

In a new study, researchers from Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan, US, revealed that using a novel variant to repair DNA can improve both safety and effectiveness of CRISPR-Cas9 for genetic research.

According to the scientists, the safety and efficacy of CRISPR-Cas9 are what continue to hold the gene editing technique back from its full clinical potential.

In another study from the University of Pennsylvania, US, researchers have used CRISPR-Cas9 to knock out a protein known to stifle T-cell activation on CAR T cells. According to the team, this enhanced the engineered T-cells’ ability to eliminate blood cancers in pre-clinical studies.

A team from University of California, Berkeley, US, developed a technique using CRISPR to profile cells and rapidly determine all the DNA sequences in the genome that regulate the expression of a specific gene.

“A disease where you might want to use this approach is cancer, where we know certain genes that those cancer cells express and need to express, in order to survive and grow,” said Associate Professor Nicholas Ingolia, whose lab conducted the research.

Read the original post

Infographic: The evolutionary history of the COVID-19 coronavirus

Reuters analysed over 185,000 genome samples from the Global Initiative on Sharing All influenza Data (GISAID), the largest database of ...

