Farmer lawsuits could block Mexico’s proposed glyphosate weedkiller, GMO crop ban

| | February 15, 2021
maiz mexico
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The Mexican government’s plan to stop importing genetically modified (GMO) corn as well as the widely-used herbicide glyphosate will likely face legal challenges …. to reverse the proposal, according to the new head of Mexico’s top farm lobby.

Juan Cortina, president of Mexico’s Farm Council (CNA), told Reuters late on [Feb. 10] that he thinks the lawsuits are needed to get the government to back down.

“Unfortunately, I think there will need to be legal challenges brought by all the people who use glyphosate and genetically-modified corn,” said Cortina, adding that he also expects U.S. exporters to appeal to provisions of the USMCA trade pact to declare the measures illegal.

Read the original post

