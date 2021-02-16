Developing countries grow more GM crops than their industrial counterparts

Developing countries continued to plant more biotech crops in 2019, according to the ISAAA report on the Global Status of Commercialized Biotech/GM Crops: 2019. The report is now available on the ISAAA website.

[Up to] 2011, the global area of biotech crops was evenly distributed. In 2012, developing countries [began outperforming] the developed countries …. In 2019, 56% of the global area of biotech crops [was] planted in developing countries. Of the 29 countries that [grew] GM crops in 2019, 24 were developing and 5 were developed countries.

Brazil, Argentina, and India led the developing countries in terms of biotech crop planting area in 2019.

