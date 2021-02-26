Video: ‘One more tool in our toolbox’: The case for crop biotechnology

Agriculture scientist Channapatna Prakash offers a crash course on agricultural biotechnology on this episode of the Nothing is Rocket Science podcast, explaining what “GMO” actually means and why engineering crops promotes sustainable farming.

Dr. Prakash is a member of the Global Farmer Network Advisory Council. He teaches crop genetics and biotechnology at Tuskegee University, where he serves as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

