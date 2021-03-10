regulation tracker featured image x

Is Europe’s plan to expand organic farming really all that good for the environment?

Credit: Shutterstock
[The European Union’s “Farm to Fork” policy] seeks to reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizers by 50% by 2050. These policies, designed …. mainly by members of the green party, do not take into account the reality of …. many producers. Such is the case of grain producers in Bulgaria.

“At the moment, there is simply no alternative to chemicals. Procedures for the approval of biological alternatives will take years and it is debatable whether they will be as effective against diseases and pests, “said Kostadin Kostadinov, president of the National Association of Cereal Producers, in a report from the middle of last year.

The main conclusion of this report is sure to cause much disagreement with lovers of productive romanticism: “Organic agriculture, which currently represents only 1% of the world’s agricultural land, has a lower yield on average …. The widespread expansion of organic agriculture would cause additional loss of natural habitats and [could lead to] increases in producer prices, making food less affordable for poor consumers in developing countries.”

[I]it is necessary to invest in technologies, such as improved varieties of seeds, fertilizers and agricultural practices that allow the producer to improve their yield, without having to expand productive lands. 

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.

