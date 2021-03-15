regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Glyphosate weedkiller is dangerous and should be banned, or the $11 billion Roundup settlement is a legal ‘shakedown’

Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Plaintiffs allege that glyphosate—a widely used herbicide—is carcinogenic. Though it looks like Bayer will end up paying nearly $11 billion dollars to settle various class action lawsuits, glyphosate will remain on the market as approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). Something is rotten in the State of Denmark. Either glyphosate is dangerous and should be taken off the market or the Roundup Settlement is a plaintiffs’ bar shakedown.

Glyphosate has been registered as a pesticide in the United States since 1974. 

[Since then, the] “EPA continue[d] to find that there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label.” Further, EPA “also found that glyphosate is unlikely to be a human carcinogen.” The EPA’s findings explain why Roundup will remain on the market but raise questions about the fairness of a tort system resulting in an $11 billion dollar settlement over a product that the EPA considers to be safe.

And then there’s the money. Lead plaintiffs’ attorneys are requesting a cool $800 million in common benefit funds. That amount seems exorbitant, but doesn’t even represent all of the cash the plaintiffs’ bar will rake in.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The Roundup litigation looks like the gift that keeps giving—to the lawyers.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Sometime in 2019, probably in China, SARS CoV-2 figured out a way to interact with a specific "spike" on the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend