How business is battling employee vaccine denialism and doubt

Across industries, business leaders are turning to all-hands staff meetings, video memos and other workplace forums to address skepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage employees to get it when they can.

Food-services and facilities-management company Sodexo is asking managers to listen for signs of vaccine hesitancy among staff and launching a social-media campaign to encourage employees to get the shots. Benchmark Senior Living LLC, an operator of assisted-living facilities, is blasting “myth-buster” emails to its workforce and turning on-site vaccination clinics into mini parties, complete with cake and games, to lend a celebratory air. Technology company VMware Inc. is discussing bringing in doctors to answer staff questions about the vaccine in virtual company meetings.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Getting a critical mass of employees vaccinated is crucial to reopening offices and returning workplaces to a semblance of normal, executives say. Yet overcoming vaccine skepticism could prove tough. A recent Siena College Research Institute survey of New York state residents found more than a quarter said they don’t plan to get the shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How do you cancel all of that horrible, negative messaging that seems to infect social media these days?” says Simon Scrivens, a senior vice president at Sodexo who chairs the company’s medical advisory council. “We’ve got a responsibility as a large employer.”

Read the original post