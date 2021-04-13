What will it take for consumers to embrace lab-grown meat?

Always a wealth of information when it comes to this subject, [Eat Just CEO Josh] Tetrick explains what exactly it will take for cultured meat to reach parity with traditional meat.

[Tetrick:] Certainly at some point, whether it’s 5, 10 years (I sure hope it’s not 30 years), cultured meat will be below the cost of traditional meat. The second thing that I am certain about is we’ll eventually get to the point where not a single person can tell the difference because there’s literally no difference at all.

Today, in the work that we’ve done, about 70 percent of the people think it tastes as good or better than traditional meat.

But even if we solve for taste and texture, there’s also consumer perception: the feelings, the ideas that make people want to buy the product. It’s a confusing process, making cultured meat. It’s an unnatural process. I’m not saying these things are right, I’m just saying this is what a consumer feels.

And I think ultimately, you could get your costs right, you get the taste and texture just perfect. But you’re still left with the most important thing: Do the consumers want to buy your product. The process of lab-grown meat might be holding them back. So it’s really important that we address that stuff.

