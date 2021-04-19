glp annual report cover

Podcast: Should farmers embrace ‘natural’ organic chemicals to replace ‘synthetic’ inputs? Moving beyond the outdated debate

, | April 19, 2021
As the benefits of biotechnology come to fruition, people are letting go of the dated view that we should be suspicious of chemicals and afraid of genetic advancements. Unfortunately, there has been an undue emphasis on how a product is made, as opposed to what it actually does for the environment. In a world fraught with viral dangers and a changing climate, we need to stay solution focused. 

In this Innovation Forum podcast, Jon Entine, Founder and Executive Director of the Genetic Literacy Project and Toby Webb, founder of Innovation Forum, discuss glyphosate, copper sulphate, gene editing, and the impacts of both synthetic and organic chemicals in food and wine. Listen to the podcast below to find out why we need all hands on deck and to use all tools in our toolbox to address 21st century challenges in food and agriculture.

