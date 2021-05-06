glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Can ‘remarkable’ mRNA technology used to develop Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines combat other diseases?

| | May 6, 2021
Credit: Medpage
Credit: Medpage
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Harry Al-Wassiti, a bioengineer from Monash University, has been working with mRNA technology for several years, and he describes the pace and scale of mRNA manufacturing and distribution across 2020 as remarkable.

“Many of the innovations currently used by COVID-19 vaccines were developed throughout the past 12 years – but when COVID-19 hit, the best of those innovations and knowledge were put together,” [said] Al-Wassiti.

Cancer is one application many mRNA researchers have been investigating for years, and the current acceleration in the field will certainly help speed up ongoing studies. Al-Wassiti says these mRNA cancer treatments can be called “therapeutic vaccines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those act in a similar fashion to the viral vaccine, to train the immune system to recognize ‘existing’ cancer by vaccinating against molecules present predominantly in cancer but not healthy cells,” explains Al-Wassiti. “Other approaches may use mRNA to make ‘antibodies’ that target cancer or stimulate the immune system to fight cancer.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Viral vaccines and new cancer therapeutics are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential for mRNA therapies. Al-Wassiti says these targets are “low-hanging fruit,” with pre-existing research easily built upon. Auto-immune diseases, metabolic diseases, and respiratory inflammatory diseases all present novel opportunities for mRNA interventions.

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Related article:  Implanted artificial mole could be early warning system for prostate, lung, colon, breast cancer
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend