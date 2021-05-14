The CDC says that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outside unless they’re in a large group, but their new chart doesn’t make much sense. Trevor Noah from The Daily Show breaks down why.
Video — ‘Confusing and crazy shit’: CDC peddling contradictory mask guidelines, says Trevor Noah in The Daily Show rant
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
