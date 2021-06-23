Detecting COVID-19 with a one-second test? It’s now possible

A group of scientists from the United States and Taiwan say they have developed a test that can detect whether someone has COVID-19 in 1 second.

The research published [recently] in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B says researchers from the University of Florida and Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University report they’ve created a rapid and sensitive testing method for COVID-19 biomarkers.

Currently, the fastest reported results detecting positive signs of infection run anywhere from 5 to 10 minutes.

“A fast COVID-19 test would be useful in a doctor’s office, an urgent care facility, and a hospital emergency room,” Li said. “But it could also be useful at the airport or a hotel at check-in, or part of clearance to a worksite or to an indoor event like a concert or a theater. The key to COVID testing throughout the pandemic has always been accuracy and availability.”

