glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

‘Not designer babies’: IVF-based mitochondrial replacement therapy on cusp of Australia legalization despite Catholic opposition

| | June 29, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Maria Hopfgarten and her son Jacob Hallberg, who has a mitochondrial disease. Credit: Mary Elizabeth Graff
Maria Hopfgarten and her son Jacob Hallberg, who has a mitochondrial disease. Credit: Mary Elizabeth Graff
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

In Australia, about one child a week is born with a severe form of mitochondrial disease. Most young children diagnosed with mito die by the age of five.

It is a rare genetic disorder that affects the function of the power plants of our cells – our mitochondria – effectively starving the body’s cells of energy.

There is no effective treatment, but doctors have developed a technique to stop the disorder before birth.

“Replace the mitochondrial genome,” says [Professor John] Christodoulou, through mitochondrial donation.

Mitochondrial donation is an IVF-based procedure for carriers of mito, involving an egg donor.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said that the donation would cause problems by “creating three-parent children”, “genetic bewilderment” and “destroying human embryos”. They said the procedure was “not a necessary, life saving technology”.

The Mito Foundation rejects such rhetoric.

“It is not editing the DNA inside the nucleus, which is what gives us our eye colour, or hair colour. It is not gene editing, or human cloning, or designer babies,” [founder Sean] Murray says.

“It is taking that very separate genetically damaged mitochondria DNA and swapping it out with healthy mitochondria DNA.”

Read the original post

Related article:  Viewpoint: News or propaganda? UK newspaper the Guardian paid over $800k to publish anti-farming 'investigation'
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

To date, vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic people have lagged behind those of White people, largely due to access ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists