glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Why sickle cell disease is a perfect target candidate for CRISPR gene editing

LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

When the gene-editing technology CRISPR/Cas9 was discovered in 2012 by Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna and collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier, it changed genetics forever. “We’ve been able to read and write DNA for a long time. We have machines to sequence it (read); and to synthesize it (write). What we haven’t been able to do is to rewrite it—to edit it. And now we have a tool that lets you do something about that,” Doudna told California in 2014.

Now, nearly a decade after its discovery—and a 2020 Nobel Prize for Doudna and Charpentier—UC scientists have been given the FDA’s go-ahead to use CRISPR in clinical trials to treat sickle cell disease, the congenital disorder that contorts red blood cells into artery-clogging crescents. The painful and sometimes fatal condition afflicts more than 70,000 Americans and is particularly common among those with African ancestry. Currently, the only cure is a stem cell transplant from bone marrow, which is risky.

Because sickle cell is caused by a single mutation on the beta-globin gene, it’s an attractive target for CRISPR therapy. Only one defective segment of DNA in the affected gene needs to be overwritten. Scientists from Berkeley, UCLA, and UCSF are set to do just that this summer, when they’ll begin the first in-human clinical trial of CRISPR gene-correction therapy in nine patients with sickle cell disease.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

For now, researchers will repair the damaged cells ex vivo, or outside the body, but they are confident they will soon find ways to deliver the CRISPR therapy directly to bone marrow in patients.

Sickle cell may be just the start. “Our efforts will have a ripple effect to enable cures for blood disorders in general … as well as diseases of the immune system,” Berkeley scientist Ross Wilson, director of therapeutic delivery at the Doudna-founded Innovative Genomics Institute, told Berkeley News. “The hematopoietic stem cell is the seed for the entire immune system, so all blood disorders can theoretically be cured by a stem cell therapy like this.”

Read the original post

Related article:  CRISPR’s lengthy patent legal battle could finally end—in a tie
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: How contagious are the various COVID variants compared with other diseases?

Infographic: How contagious are the various COVID variants compared with other diseases?

The cleanest way of comparing the pure biological spreading power of viruses is to look at their R0 (pronounced R-naught) ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up