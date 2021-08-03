glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Simone Biles is suffering from what gymnasts call the ‘twisties.’ It’s a real and dangerous phenomenon

August 3, 2021
Simone Biles during women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics final at the 2021 Olympics. Credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Simone Biles during women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics final at the 2021 Olympics. Credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from several Olympic events [recently], including the latest withdrawal from the vault and uneven bars finals, after experiencing a case of “the twisties” — what gymnasts describe as losing control of their body mid-trick and losing sense of where they are in the air. 

Through practice, athletes build and refine “very sophisticated” internal models of their movements [said biomedical engineering professor Kathleen Cullen.]

In other words, with training, athletes no longer need to think their way through the mechanics of every flip, throw or leap.

That said, when under pressure, athletes may try to take more conscious control of their motions, and this process can actually lead to errors, and sometimes the twisties.

“An athlete may try to compensate for increased physiological or cognitive stress or a lack of confidence by trying to consciously control movements that were previously automatic,” [sport psychologist Kelli] Moran-Miller said. 

Read the original post

Related article:  Homo sapiens reevaluated: Why the definition of ‘modern human’ is undergoing a revamp
