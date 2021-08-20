glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Delta variant tricks: Will the coronavirus continue to outsmart attempts to contain it?

August 20, 2021
Credit: Aïda Amer/Axios
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The race between the evolution of the virus and the vaccination of human beings boils down to a math problem. On average, everyone infected with the original coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, infected 2.5 other people. Epidemiologists calculated that by vaccinating 70% of the population, that could drop to less than one new person infected, causing the virus to dwindle away.

People infected with the Delta variant, by contrast, appear to infect more people — estimates range from 3.5 to seven new infections. That raises the bar for herd immunity to as high as 85% of the population.

At its current rate, the U.S. won’t hit that goal until December. But 11% to 14% of Americans say they don’t want to be vaccinated if they have a choice. Add that to 10% who want to “wait and see,” and herd immunity in the U.S. looks out of reach.

