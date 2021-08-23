EU approves 10 GMO crops — corn, soybean, oilseed rape and cotton — for use as food and feed

The EU Commission has authorised seven GMO crops – three maize, two soybeans, one oilseed rape and one cotton – and renewed the authorisations for two maize and one oilseed rape crops used for food and animal feed.

All of these GMO crops have gone through a comprehensive and stringent authorisation procedure, including a favourable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority, the Commission said on August 17.

The authorisations are valid for 10 years, and any product produced from these GMO crops will be subject to the EU’s strict labelling and traceability rules. For more information on GMO crops in the EU, see here.

EU regulations state that if the GMO is to be used in food or feed without cultivation: applying for food and feed purposes is enough. If the GMO is to be used in food or feed with cultivation in the EU: companies need applying both cultivation and food/feed purposes under the same Regulation. If the GMO is not to be used in food or feed: applying for authorisation for cultivation is enough.

