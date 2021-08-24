How the vaccinated have convinced their hesitant loved ones to get a COVID shot

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share how they convinced the vaccine skeptics in their life to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Here are the responses that could be helpful to you if one of your loved ones still has yet to get the shot:

1. “I have a friend who convinced her parents to get vaccinated by saying stuff like, ‘I know it doesn’t work, but it’ll reopen things again and it’s not gonna do any harm,’ and ‘A vaccine card can get you so many places.’ She’s fully aware that vaccines do work, but she was just trying to use her parents’ logic against them.”

—idk16262

…

6. “One of my friends was confused about the technology for the vaccine and was hesitant because of how fast it seemed to hit the market. I explained to him how messenger RNA in a vaccine works compared with a traditional vaccine…. It helped calm his fears, and he got vaccinated that week.” —purpleRN

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

11. “I told my younger brother — who was literally just being LAZY about it — that if he wanted to be at our Thanksgiving table, he’d better get vaccinated NOW. He went that day. Some people need personal consequences, I guess, because the ‘Do it for society’ thing just doesn’t convince them.” —areyoukidding

Read the original post