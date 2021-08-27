glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Should ‘male’ and ‘female’ be removed from birth certificates? AMA advisory committee says ‘yes’

| | August 27, 2021
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

For many Americans, birth certificates aren’t just an important identity marker, they are an entry point into many parts of life. But for trans and nonbinary people, birth certificates can be a hurdle — a document that invalidates their identity — unless they amend it.

Now, the American Medical Association, the country’s largest association of physicians, has taken a significant step in easing that burden. In a June report, the AMA’s LGBTQ advisory committee advised the organization to push for removing sex labels from the public part of the birth certificate.

Assigning either a “male” or “female” sex at birth, the authors wrote, “fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity.”

“A birth certificate without a [sex] marker means something, but it doesn’t mean as much as creating a world in which they can be safe and live with dignity,” [advocacy group Urge director Kimberly Inez McGuire] said. Still, she said, it’s a validating move from an influential group.

“It’s so important to recognize any win, of any size, because we know that any win for gender justice is incredibly hard-fought.”

Read the original post 

