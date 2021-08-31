glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
How diabetes and mental health are inextricably linked

Credit: Insulin Nation
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Mental health has long been known as a determinant of physical health, a fact made painfully obvious during a pandemic. For those living with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, stress, isolation and uncertainty can bring on anxiety and depression, which in turn can lead to poorer self-care and worsening physical conditions. Add to that, diabetes increases the risk for cardiovascular disease—the number-one cause of death for patients with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association—and a challenging health picture emerges.

Receiving a diagnosis of a chronic disease is fraught with emotions, uncertainty and, potentially, heightened anxiety around impending lifestyle changes. In the case of diabetes, meal planning, blood glucose monitoring, insulin dosing and regular exercise become the new normal, and the enormity of confronting the condition can leave patients feeling emotionally drained.

If left unchecked, these emotional and mental burdens—often called diabetes burnout—can start a downward spiral of complications, made all the more serious from the inherent risk of associated heart disease.

Read the original post

