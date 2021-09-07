glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency.
Children are the ‘final frontier’ for COVID shots, and many parents are resistant. But not these, and here’s why

| | September 7, 2021
Christian Bui, 3, gives high fives after getting his first shot of either a Pfizer vaccine or a placebo. Credit: CNN
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Toddlers and babies as young as 6 months old are testing Covid-19 vaccines to help make sure they’re safe for other young children. If the pediatric trials go well, children under 12 might be eligible to get vaccinated this fall or winter.

For many parents, the decision to volunteer their kids was easy.

One family knows the anguish of suddenly losing a healthy child to unexpected illness and doesn’t want any other family to endure the same.

Other parents want their children to go back to school and play with friends safely — without masks and without worrying about new coronavirus strains or complications such as MIS-C.

And one family is so passionate about helping protect kids, they’ve enrolled all three children — ages 6, 3, and 14 months — in a Covid-19 vaccine trial.

“We lost our daughter to something we couldn’t control,” [Rebecca] Calloway said.

But Covid-19 “is something we can control. (Vaccines) have been shown to work for millions of Americans.”

“We can be part of showing people that yes, this is safe,” the mother from rural Maryland said.

Moderna said if trials go well, its vaccine may be available for children under 12 years old this winter or in early 2022.

Read the original post

Related article:  $25 or less: As students head back to college, officials anticipate surge in fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
