Viewpoint: 5 arguments for God’s existence from NY Times columnist Ross Douthat — and 5 reasons why he’s wrong

| | September 21, 2021
Credit: A Christian and an Athiest Walk Into a Bar
[In a New York Times essay, columnist and Catholic Ross] Douthat not only advances some of the common and unconvincing arguments for God (many taken from Intelligent Design), but also makes many of them, and says that they’re based on science itself.

1.) The fine-tuned universe proves God. Here we have this argument again, which physicists have refuted repeatedly. And even if Douthat’s answer be true—the multiverse leads some universes to be suitable for human life—that is an argument against God, not for him. For if God wanted to simply create life, with humans as its apotheosis, why did he go to all the bother of setting up multiverses, many of which don’t allow life?

2.) The “hard problem” of consciousness proves God…. Douthat simply offers the Argument from Ignorance: because there are hard problems that we can’t explain, we should default to the God Theory. You’d think that, observing the history of science and seeing that one argument for God after another has fallen in the face of naturalism (evolution, for instance, replaced the most convincing argument humanity ever had for God: creationism), Douthat would have some proper Catholic humility. But no, he claims that, with consciousness (and other phenomena described below), science has reached the end of the road. Ergo, God.

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

