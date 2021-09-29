glp annual report cover

Although vaccinated people can contract breakthrough infections in rare cases, their chances of getting long COVID are low

| | September 29, 2021
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

People who experience breakthrough infections of the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated are about 50 percent less likely to experience long Covid than are unvaccinated people who catch the virus, researchers said in a large new report on British adults.

The study, which was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on [September 15], also provides more evidence that the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines offer powerful protection against symptomatic and severe disease.

“This is really, I think, the first study showing that long Covid is reduced by double vaccination, and it’s reduced significantly,” said Dr. Claire Steves, a geriatrician at King’s College London and the study’s lead author.

Young adults are less likely to become seriously ill from the virus than older adults, but they are still at risk for long Covid, she noted.

“Being out of action for six months has a major impact on people’s lives,” she said. “So, if we can show that their personal risk of long Covid is reduced by getting their vaccinations, that may be something that may help them make a decision to go ahead and get a vaccine.”

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here. 

Related article:  Biden says he would revive US project to track animal viruses shelved by Trump administration last year
