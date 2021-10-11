glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
When will we reach a future in which meat no longer requires animal slaughter? There are still some barriers to that goal

| October 11, 2021
Credit: Adobe Stock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines.

Nearly 100 firms are vying to be the first to bring cultured meat to market. Select locations—including a private club in Singapore and a test kitchen in Tel Aviv—serve it from time to time. 

But several challenges remain before these products come to a supermarket near you. First is regulation. 

Another challenge is the range of cuts. In principle cultured meat can be grown as tissues, not just cells. In practice compressible nubs similar to ground animal meat are much easier and what most of the companies do best. Eat Just serves chicken nuggets in Singapore, and SuperMeat offers “crispy cultured chicken fillet” in Tel Aviv (it’s a burger, but made from fried chicken). Whole chicken breasts—to say nothing of a rack of ribs, or any other meat on the bone—remain far off. 

This drawback has not stopped investors from piling in to the sector. If they are doing so on the basis that biotechnologists are both cunning and armed with ever more subtle tools, fair enough. But no cultured-meat company is as yet either producing at scale or making money. 

This is an excerpt. Read the original post here.

