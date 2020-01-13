Geneticist Alison Van Eenennaam explains how the CRISPR gene editing ‘revolution’ can improve our food

The final instalment of Technology Networks Explores the CRISPR Revolution is an interview with Dr Alison Van Eenennaam, a livestock geneticist based at the University of California, Davis. The focus of her laboratory’s research is the utilization of DNA-based biotechnologies in the production of beef cattle and in agricultural systems.

Dr Van Eenennaam is a widely-published researcher and has won a variety of awards throughout her career. In our interview, she speaks passionately about the applications of her research and gene editing technologies, in addition to commenting on the future of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and the current regulations surrounding them.

…

MC [Molly Campbell]: Why is CRISPR gene-editing superior to other gene-editing techniques in this field of research?

Alison Van Eenennaam (AVE): It’s really a tool that can be used to introduce useful genetic variation into our food, plant and animal, breeding programs. There’s a lot of people looking at using CRISPR, for example, to inactivate proteins or the products of genes that, for some reason or another, make an animal or plant more susceptible to disease.

