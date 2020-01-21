The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Tractors block German roads as farmers ‘vent frustration’ over pesticide and other agriculture regulations

| January 21, 2020
screenshot germany thousands of farmers protest in berlin dw
Image: DW

Several hundred tractors blockaded roads across Germany on [Jan. 17] as farmers vented their frustration over environmental regulations. The vehicles were headed for Berlin, along with a number of other parts of the country.

The rallies come as Berlin [held] the International Green Week, a food and agricultural fair …. The annual festival, which has been in existence for almost 100 years, has seen a number of protests in recent years as locals express concerns over the future of the agricultural industry and environmental policy.

The agricultural workers are angry at government policies regarding new animal welfare labeling and restrictions on the use of pesticides to protect insects, among other things.

Read full, original article: Germany: Thousands of farmers protest in Berlin

