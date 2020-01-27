The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

Bayer, plaintiffs postpone latest glyphosate-cancer trial to facilitate possible settlement

| | January 27, 2020

Bayer AG said on [Jan. 24] it has reached an agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers to postpone a Missouri jury trial over allegations its popular weed killer Roundup causes cancer to provide room for negotiations to settle the litigation.

The fourth jury trial in the Roundup litigation was scheduled to begin in St. Louis on [Jan. 24], but never got underway as lawyers for the company and the cancer patients sat down to discuss a hold of the trial.

The lawsuit would have marked the first multi-plaintiff trial over whether glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is carcinogenic, and the first trial outside of California. St. Louis is the hometown of Roundup-maker Monsanto, a unit Bayer acquired in a $63 billion deal in 2018.

