Bayer, plaintiffs postpone latest glyphosate-cancer trial to facilitate possible settlement

Bayer AG said on [Jan. 24] it has reached an agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers to postpone a Missouri jury trial over allegations its popular weed killer Roundup causes cancer to provide room for negotiations to settle the litigation.

…

The fourth jury trial in the Roundup litigation was scheduled to begin in St. Louis on [Jan. 24], but never got underway as lawyers for the company and the cancer patients sat down to discuss a hold of the trial.

…

The lawsuit would have marked the first multi-plaintiff trial over whether glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, is carcinogenic, and the first trial outside of California. St. Louis is the hometown of Roundup-maker Monsanto, a unit Bayer acquired in a $63 billion deal in 2018.

