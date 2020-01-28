The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Video: Biotech firm Syngenta defends GMO crops, Impossible Burger as climate change mitigation tools

| January 28, 2020

dbbd fda a

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Syngenta Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald discusses the need to help farmers adapt to climate change, genetically-modified food and the company’s IPO plans. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

Watch the original video

Related article:  Argentina, Brazil, Canada, US call for 'science-based' biotech crop import rules to prevent global trade disruptions

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend