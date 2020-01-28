Syngenta Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald discusses the need to help farmers adapt to climate change, genetically-modified food and the company’s IPO plans. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Tom Keene and Jonathan Ferro at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”
Video: Biotech firm Syngenta defends GMO crops, Impossible Burger as climate change mitigation tools
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.