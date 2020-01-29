The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

41% of Americans have had plant-based meat, survey shows, and most will keep eating it

good food conference biochemistry is really transforming the plant based meat industry wrbm large

Forty-one percent of Americans report having personally tried a plant-based meat, with age being the biggest factor in whether they have done so. About half of adults younger than 50, versus 26% of those 65 and older, have eaten a plant-based meat.

Household income is also a significant predictor of plant-based meat consumption, as the majority of adults in upper-income households (54%) have tried such meat replacements, compared with less than a third of those in lower-income households (31%).

Public awareness of plant-based meats is substantial, but has a way to go to reach full exposure. Half of Americans say they are “very” (17%) or “somewhat familiar” (33%) with these products. About the same proportion are not very familiar with them, including 30% who say they are not familiar at all with them.

Six in 10 Americans who have personally tried plant-based meats say they are “very” (27%) or “somewhat likely” (33%) to continue eating them.

Across nearly all subgroups, the majority of those who have tried plant-based meats say they are at least somewhat likely to continue eating them. Women and younger adults are especially likely to be repeat customers.

