The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

We can eliminate cervical cancer by 2038

| | February 14, 2020
jpg
HPV vaccine. Image: Keith Bedford/The Boston Globe
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A preventable cancer might be virtually eradicated in the U.S. within the next two decades, according to a new study out [February 10]. It estimates that cervical cancer could be eliminated by as early as 2038, given current rates of vaccination and pap smear screening. Making sure that 90 percent of women receive screening on schedule, however, could cut that timeline down by a decade.

Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). In recent years, scientists have developed vaccines that can prevent infection from most of these strains. There’s already evidence that HPV vaccination is starting to dramatically lower the risk of cervical and other cancers linked to the virus.

Related article:  Maybe cats do recognize their own names

In a country where cervical cancer is effectively eradicated, the WHO has said, four or fewer women out of every 100,000 would develop cervical cancer annually. In the U.S., that would still represent a marked improvement from the 13,800 new cases currently expected in 2020.

While accomplishing these goals is easier said than done, the authors hope this new study will motivate the U.S. to do more to encourage women to regularly go in for pap smears.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend