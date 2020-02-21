The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Post Brexit, UK prepares to separate itself from anti-GMO and anti-gene editing farm policy at upcoming WTO summit

| February 21, 2020
screen shot at am
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Downing Street is preparing to break away from the EU on food safety at an upcoming WTO summit, in yet another breach of transition rules within the Withdrawal Agreement.

The stage will be set when the US formally welcomes the UK as an independent member of the WTO during a meeting about sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

The UK’s permanent representative Julian Braithwaite is expected to respond with “a clear statement about future intentions” on areas like beef hormones, gene editing and GM foods and the use of peracetic acid to wash poultry, City A.M. understands.

Read the original post

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.

Send this to a friend