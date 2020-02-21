Post Brexit, UK prepares to separate itself from anti-GMO and anti-gene editing farm policy at upcoming WTO summit

Downing Street is preparing to break away from the EU on food safety at an upcoming WTO summit, in yet another breach of transition rules within the Withdrawal Agreement.

The stage will be set when the US formally welcomes the UK as an independent member of the WTO during a meeting about sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

The UK’s permanent representative Julian Braithwaite is expected to respond with “a clear statement about future intentions” on areas like beef hormones, gene editing and GM foods and the use of peracetic acid to wash poultry, City A.M. understands.

