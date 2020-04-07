Coronavirus may force massive changes to restaurant industry, including customer temperature checks

Many are dreaming about what they’ll do when the coronavirus pandemic is behind us.

People are already imagining their first weekend when things are back to normal, a time filled with restaurants, bars, and all the socializing people around the world will have avoided for weeks and even months.

But, experts say, even when restaurants are once again allowed to open seating areas, it seems unlikely that things will return to the way they were pre-COVID-19.

…

Customer temperature checks could be the norm

Chains including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Popeyes are rolling out temperature checks …. [A]s restaurants begin opening dining rooms, people may need to have their temperature tested before they are allowed to sit down.

…

Up to 200,000 restaurants across the US may simply not exist anymore.

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger estimates that up to 20% of the more than one million restaurants across America could permanently shutter due to the coronavirus outbreak. Independent restaurants and certain franchisees, especially in the casual dining industry, are in particularly risky situations.

Read the original post