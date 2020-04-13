Woman charged for allegedly selling illegal pesticides on eBay she claimed would kill coronavirus

A Georgia woman made her initial appearance on federal charges of illegally importing and selling an unregistered pesticide, Toamit Virus Shut Out, through eBay, claiming that it would help protect individuals from viruses including coronavirus.

Rong Sun, aka Vicky Sun, 34, of Fayetteville, was charged with a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on [April 8], and made her initial appearance [April 10] before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman.

According to the charges, Sun sold an unregistered pesticide, Toamit Virus Shut Out, through eBay, claiming that it would help protect individuals from viruses. The pesticide was marketed as “Virus Shut Out” and “Stop The Virus.”

Sun took advantage of the current worldwide crisis to sell an illegal product with the claim that it protects individuals from viruses, said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak of the Northern District of Georgia.

“The sale of this product not only violates several federal laws, it also gives people a false hope. During a global crisis, like we are experiencing right now, it is incredibly dangerous and reckless to exploit people’s fear for profit,” said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer ….

