The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

Saliva-based test for coronavirus gets emergency FDA approval

| | April 16, 2020
lg
Credit: Associated Press/Rick Bowmer
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

There are now more options for COVID-19 testing as the US Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization on April 13 for a saliva-based test, providing an alternative to the swab testing currently performed.

Currently, testing for COVID-19 involves a healthcare professional inserting a swab into each nostril, one at a time, to the nasopharynx at the back of the nasal cavity, gently scraping the tissue to collect material, and sending off for analysis, according to UC Davis Health. This method is cumbersome as it needs to be done by a qualified worker wearing fresh gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE), which are in short supply. Additionally, many areas are experiencing a lack of tests available or a large backlog of samples to process.

Related article:  How a few pioneering botanists prepared us to battle the coronavirus outbreak

The collection of a saliva sample requires spitting into a tube, resulting in a much less invasive procedure without tying up large amounts of PPE. Per the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) instructions, the testing would still occur in a healthcare setting under the supervision of a qualified professional.

USA Today reports that the saliva tests could be given to patients as soon as April 15. Until further notice, the tests can only be administered by RUCDR in New Jersey.

Read the original post

It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend