The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

‘Dogs are still the best’: But can a machine be taught to detect ovarian cancer with a ‘sniff’?

unnamed
Credit: In Situ Foundation
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The ultimate goal was to develop an instrument that mimicked the abilities of a dog’s nose—a tool to detect the undetectable.

And that’s exactly what a group of scientists in Philadelphia is trying to do—a group that [ophthalmologist Jody] Piltz-Seymour had a hand in assembling. Creating such a device—one that could save the thousands of patients who die from ovarian cancer every year—requires a specialized team: an oncologist, a chemist, an experimental nanophysicist, a veterinarian, and a band of highly-trained dogs.

“If we could come up with an instrument that was as good as a dog, or even approached a dog, I think in the long run that would be a better solution,” [researcher Charlie] Johnson says. And that’s exactly what he’s done.

Related article:  Bayer releases 107 Roundup safety studies as glyphosate-cancer legal battle continues

Depending on the type or amount of [volatile organic compounds] present in the vapor sample, the pattern of electrical charges will be different—telling Johnson’s team if a sample is ovarian cancer-positive or not. At this stage, the prototype is still not up to snuff. “The dogs are still the best,” Johnson admits, but adds, “We have a system that can detect correctly somewhere between 90% and 95% of the time.” 

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend