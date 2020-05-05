Can Google’s medical AI improve our medical system? Laboratory results and real life offer different answers

[A] study from Google Health—the first to look at the impact of a deep-learning tool in real clinical settings—reveals that even the most accurate AIs can actually make things worse.

…

In the system Thailand had been using, nurses take photos of patients’ eyes during check-ups and send them off to be looked at by a specialist elsewhere­—a process that can take up to 10 weeks. AI developed by Google Health can identify signs of diabetic retinopathy from an eye scan with more than 90% accuracy—which the team calls “human specialist level”—and, in principle, give a result in less than 10 minutes.

…

When it worked well, the AI did speed things up. But it sometimes failed to give a result at all. Like most image recognition systems, the deep-learning model had been trained on high-quality scans; to ensure accuracy, it was designed to reject images that fell below a certain threshold of quality. With nurses scanning dozens of patients an hour and often taking the photos in poor lighting conditions, more than a fifth of the images were rejected.

…

“This is a crucial study for anybody interested in getting their hands dirty and actually implementing AI solutions in real-world settings,” says [AI researcher] Hamid Tizhoosh.

