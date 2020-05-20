The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2019 Annual Report

glp logo x minified

GMO eggplant contains 30 times more beta-carotene to help battle vitamin A deficiency

| May 20, 2020
Three Types of Eggplant
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

…. Osaka Prefecture University announced that it has succeeded in developing eggplants that contain about 30 times more beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body after ingestion, by using gene recombination technology.

Although there are examples of eggplants that are resistant to pesticides and pests using genetic engineering technology, it is the first time in the world to succeed in research that modifies the nutritional components of eggplants. The results were published in the plant science journal “Plant Cell Reports”.

The eggplant selected for research was considered to be poor in nutrition. The research group thought that the practicality of GM could be proved in a more convincing way if an eggplant containing a large amount of β-carotene contained in carrot was produced. In Asian and African developing countries where eggplants are cultivated, vitamin A deficiency, which induces blindness and immunodeficiency, is becoming a problem, and this study was defined as a remedy for vitamin A deficiency.

Related article:  Viewpoint: Conventional, organic farming advocates should stop fighting and focus on feeding world's growing population

[Editor’s note: This article was published in Japanese and has been translated.]

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend